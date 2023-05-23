The following is a summary of “Identifying Paucisymptomatic or Asymptomatic and Unrecognized Ebola Virus Disease Among Close Contacts Based on Exposure Risk Assessments and Screening Algorithms,” published in the April 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Dennis, et al.

Limited evidence was available to evaluate the effectiveness of screening algorithms using rapid antigen testing and exposure assessments for identifying asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic Ebola virus (EBOV) infection and unrecognized EBOV disease (EVD).

The researchers used serostatus and self-reported post-exposure symptoms from a cohort study to classify contact participants into one of the following categories: no infection, paucisymptomatic/asymptomatic infection, or unrecognized EVD. The exposure risk was categorized as low, intermediate, or high. Hypothetical scenarios were created to assess the World Health Organization (WHO) case definition with or without rapid diagnostic testing (RDT) or exposure assessments.

The study included 990 EVD survivors and 1,909 contacts, among whom 115 (6%) had paucisymptomatic or asymptomatic EBOV infection, 107 (6%) had unrecognized EVD, and 1,687 (88%) were uninfected. High-risk exposures increased the risk of unrecognized EVD (adjusted odds ratio, 3.5 [95% CI, 2.4–4.9]). To identify contacts with unrecognized EVD who test negative according to the WHO case definition, the sensitivity was 96% with RDT (95% CI, 91%–99%), 87% with high-risk exposure (82%–92%), and 97% with intermediate- to high-risk exposures (93%–99%). The proportion of false positives was 2% with RDT and 53%–93% with intermediate- and/or high-risk exposures.

The study demonstrated the usefulness and trade-offs of sequential screening algorithms with RDT or exposure risk assessments to identify strategies for contacts with unrecognized EVD.

