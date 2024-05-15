Development and Evaluation of a New Measure for Personality Functioning Impairment

The following is a summary of “A new performance-based measure of personality functioning impairment: development and preliminary evaluation of reliability and validity,” published in the February 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Natoli et al.

Personality functioning impairment is central in personality dimensional models. Current measures lack performance-based assessments aligning with ICD-11 and Alternative Model for Personality Disorders (AMPD) criteria, hindering research and clinical assessment.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to develop and evaluate the level of Personality Functioning Scale-Questionnaire-based Implicit Association Test (LPFS-qIAT) to assess personality functioning impairment aligning with ICD-11 and AMPD criteria.

They evaluated LPFS-qIAT psychometrically across four studies for reliability, convergent, discriminant, and criterion-related validity.

The results showed initial evidence supporting LPFS-qIAT’s reliability and validity. This performance-based measure aligns with ICD-11 and AMPD criteria, enhancing research and clinical assessment.

Investigators concluded that LPFS-qIAT holds promise as the first performance-based measure of personality functioning impairment aligned with the AMPD and ICD-11, with potential for both research and clinical applications.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s44192-024-00059-4