The following is a summary of “Development and multicenter international validation of a diagnostic tool to differentiate between pemphigoid gestationis and polymorphic eruption of pregnancy,” published in the JULY 2023 issue of Dermatology by Xie, et al.

Differentiating between pemphigoid gestationis (PG) and polymorphic eruption of pregnancy (PEP) can be challenging as they may have similar morphological features but carry different risks for both the mother and the fetus. While direct immunofluorescence is the gold standard test for distinguishing between the two conditions, its availability can be limited. For a study, researchers sought to develop and validate a clinical scoring system that could effectively differentiate PG from PEP.

A scoring system was developed based on relevant clinical factors reported in the literature. Its diagnostic accuracy was then evaluated through a retrospective international multicenter validation study in collaboration with the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology’s Skin Diseases in Pregnancy Taskforce.

About 19 pregnancies (involving 16 patients) with PG and 39 pregnancies (involving 39 patients) with PEP met the inclusion criteria. The mean score for PG was 4.6 (standard deviation [SD], 2.5), while for PEP it was -0.3 (SD, 2.0). The area under the curve (AUC) was 0.93 (95% CI, 0.86-1.00), indicating high accuracy of the scoring system. Univariate analysis demonstrated that most criteria used in the scoring system showed significant differences between the two groups (P < 0.05), except for skip pregnancy and multiple gestations, which were subsequently excluded from the final scoring system.

The Pregnancy Dermatoses Clinical Scoring System developed in the study showed promise as a useful tool for differentiating between PG and PEP, particularly in settings where access to direct immunofluorescence testing may be limited. Further validation and refinement of the scoring system through larger prospective studies are warranted.

Source: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)00163-9/fulltext