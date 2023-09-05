Development and Validation of a Prognostic Nomogram for Trisomy 8 in Acute Leukemia

The following is a summary of “Establishment and validation of prognostic nomogram in acute leukemia with trisomy 8,” published in the July 2023 issue of Hematology by Deng et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to construct a nomogram for predicting poor trisomy 8 acute leukemia prognosis. They analyzed 244 primary acute leukemia patients with trisomy 8, treated in a hospital. After that, modelings were divided (122 cases, 78 good prognosis, 44 poor prognosis) and verification groups (122 cases). With trisomy 8, R software built the nomogram for poor prognosis prediction.

The results showed multivariate analysis revealed significant risk factors for poor prognosis in acute leukemia patients with trisomy 8, including age >51 years (P< 0.05) and white blood cell count ≤20 × 109/L (P< 0.05). At the same time, chemotherapy + transplantation was protective (P< 0.05). A nomogram integrating these predictors was constructed. Goodness-of-fit tests showed satisfactory results: Hosmer-Lemeshow test yielded χ2 = 6.371, P= 0.497. The ROC curve indicated an area of 0.817 (95%CI: 0.742-0.892). External validation exhibited a well-calibrated curve (slope ≈ 1), Hosmer-Lemeshow test: χ2 = 6.507, P= 0.448, and ROC area was 0.834 (95%CI: 0.748-0.921).

They concluded that a nomogram predicts poor prognosis in trisomy 8 acute leukemia patients with high accuracy.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2240131