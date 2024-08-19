Development and validation of a rapid five-minute nucleic acid extraction method for respiratory viruses.

The rapid transmission and high pathogenicity of respiratory viruses significantly impact the health of both children and adults. Extracting and detecting their nucleic acid is crucial for disease prevention and treatment strategies. However, current extraction methods are laborious and time-consuming and show significant variations in nucleic acid content and purity among different kits, affecting detection sensitivity and efficiency. Our aim is to develop a novel method that reduces extraction time, simplifies operational steps, and ensures high-quality acquisition of respiratory viral nucleic acid.

We extracted respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) nucleic acid using reagents with different components and analyzed cycle threshold (Ct) values via quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) to optimize and validate the novel lysis and washing solution. The performance of this method was compared against magnetic bead, spin column, and precipitation methods for extracting nucleic acid from various respiratory viruses. The clinical utility of this method was confirmed by comparing it to the standard magnetic bead method for extracting clinical specimens of influenza A virus (IAV).

The solution, composed of equal parts glycerin and ethanol (50% each), offers an innovative washing approach that achieved comparable efficacy to conventional methods in a single abbreviated cycle. When combined with our A Plus lysis solution, our novel five-minute nucleic acid extraction (FME) method for respiratory viruses yielded superior RNA concentrations and purity compared to traditional methods. FME, when used with a universal automatic nucleic acid extractor, demonstrated similar efficiency as various conventional methods in analyzing diverse concentrations of respiratory viruses. In detecting respiratory specimens from 525 patients suspected of IAV infection, the FME method showed an equivalent detection rate to the standard magnetic bead method, with a total coincidence rate of 95.43% and a kappa statistic of 0.901 (P < 0.001).

The FME developed in this study enables the rapid and efficient extraction of nucleic acid from respiratory samples, laying a crucial foundation for the implementation of expedited molecular diagnosis.

© 2024. The Author(s).

Author admin