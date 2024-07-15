SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Development of a deep-learning model tailored for HER2 detection in breast cancer to aid pathologists in interpreting HER2-low cases.

Jul 15, 2024

Experts: Pierre-Antoine Bannier,Glenn Broeckx,Loïc Herpin,Rémy Dubois,Lydwine Van Praet,Charles Maussion,Frederik Deman,Ellen Amonoo,Anca Mera,Jasmine Timbres,Cheryl Gillett,Elinor Sawyer,Patrycja Gazińska,Piotr Ziolkowski,Magali Lacroix-Triki,Roberto Salgado,Sheeba Irshad

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Pierre-Antoine Bannier

    Owkin France, Paris, France.

    Glenn Broeckx

    Department of Pathology, ZAS Hospitals, Antwerp, Belgium.

    Loïc Herpin

    Owkin France, Paris, France.

    Rémy Dubois

    Owkin France, Paris, France.

    Lydwine Van Praet

    Owkin France, Paris, France.

    Charles Maussion

    Owkin France, Paris, France.

    Frederik Deman

    Department of Pathology, ZAS Hospitals, Antwerp, Belgium.

    Ellen Amonoo

    Cancer & Pharmaceutical Sciences, King's College London, London, UK.

    Anca Mera

    Cancer & Pharmaceutical Sciences, King's College London, London, UK.

    Jasmine Timbres

    Cancer & Pharmaceutical Sciences, King's College London, London, UK.

    Cheryl Gillett

    Cancer & Pharmaceutical Sciences, King's College London, London, UK.

    Elinor Sawyer

    Cancer & Pharmaceutical Sciences, King's College London, London, UK.

    Guy's & ST Thomas' NHS Trust, London, UK.

    Patrycja Gazińska

    Cancer & Pharmaceutical Sciences, King's College London, London, UK.

    Biobank Research Group, Lukasiewicz Research Network-PORT Polish Center for Technology Development, Wroclaw, Poland.

    Piotr Ziolkowski

    Department of Clinical and Experimental Pathology, Wroclaw Medical University, Wroclaw, Poland.

    Magali Lacroix-Triki

    Institut Gustave Roussy, Villejuif, France.

    Roberto Salgado

    Department of Pathology, ZAS Hospitals, Antwerp, Belgium.

    Division of Research, Peter Mac Callum Cancer Centre, Melbourne, Australia.

    Sheeba Irshad

    Cancer & Pharmaceutical Sciences, King's College London, London, UK.

    Guy's & ST Thomas' NHS Trust, London, UK.

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

