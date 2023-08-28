 Development of a risk nomogram predicting urinary tract infection in patients with indwelling urinary catheter after radical surgery for cervical cancer. - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Development of a risk nomogram predicting urinary tract infection in patients with indwelling urinary catheter after radical surgery for cervical cancer.

Aug 28, 2023

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Fang Wang

    Chong Qing Three Gorges Medical College, Chongqing, China.

    Xiaoli Wang

    The Second Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing, China.

    YuanXiang Shi

    Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Third Military Medical University Southwest Hospital Chongqing, Chongqing, China.

    Ling Li

    Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Third Military Medical University Southwest Hospital Chongqing, Chongqing, China.

    Yu Zheng

    Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Third Military Medical University Southwest Hospital Chongqing, Chongqing, China.

    Huaying Liu

    Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Third Military Medical University Southwest Hospital Chongqing, Chongqing, China.

    Min Zeng

    Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Third Military Medical University Southwest Hospital Chongqing, Chongqing, China.

    Feng Jiang

    Department of Neonatology, Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fu dan University, Shanghai, China. Electronic address: dxyjiang@163.com.

    Zhimin Wu

    Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Third Military Medical University Southwest Hospital Chongqing, Chongqing, China. Electronic address: wzm_xnyy@126.com.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST