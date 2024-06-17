[Development of an exercise program for sedentary behavior in desk workers].

The effects of lacking exercise due to increased sedentary behavior on physical and mental health are attracting attention. We developed an exercise program for sedentary behavior in desk workers and verified whether decreased body pain and weakness and improved subjective health are short-term effects.

We developed a 3-min exercise program comprising three among four types of exercises; standing on one leg (1 min on each side), squats (1 min), stretching (1 min), and deep breathing with eyes closed (1 min). The exercise program was performed in the morning and afternoon for 2 months (41 days) (3 types × twice daily × 41 days = 246 times) by 94 employees of University A. For easier implementation, radio exercises (part 1), widely recognized in Japan, were performed in the morning and afternoon before work. Participants were asked about their attributes, work situation, physical and mental conditions before and after implementation, and evaluation of the exercise program after implementation.

Exercise records and questionnaire responses were collected from 87 participants. The median number of exercises was 83 (interquartile range; 16-128). The participants were divided into two groups based on the median values. The level of lower back pain and friendship scores had an interaction and improved in the group that performed the exercise more frequently. A receiver operating characteristic curve was drawn based on the relationship between the group whose level of lower back pain was reduced by at least 2 of 11 points and that who did not, and the number of exercises. The cutoff value was 70 times, suggesting that performing exercise ≥ 70 times for 41 days decreased lower back pain. To continue implementing the exercise program, it was necessary to use free time, maintain motivation, and create a sense of unity in the workplace.

We created an exercise program comprising four types of exercise for sedentary behavior in desk workers, which is performed in the morning and afternoon for 2 months. Improvements were seen in the degree of lower back pain and friendship score.



Author admin