The following is a summary of “Hemophilia item bank based on International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health: a systematic review,” published in the March 2023 issue of Hematology by Geng, et al.

Hemophilia is a spectrum of blood illnesses that frequently entail joint and muscular dysfunction. As a result, there may be a variety of activity limits and participation limitations. For a study, researchers sought to identify the International Classification of Functioning, Disability, and Health (ICF) categories to include in an item bank of functioning aspects relevant to hemophilia.

A systematic search was conducted in July 2021 on the PubMed MEDLINE, CLINICAL, and Cochrane databases for articles published between 2001 and 2021 that investigated hemophilia-specific scales and the scales recommended by the World Federation of Haemophilia (WFH) linked to ICF categories. In addition, healthcare professionals in the hemophilia field and ICF evaluation participated in group discussions to determine the ICF items for hemophilia.

The study collected 112 out of 176 items measuring function for the hemophilia ICF item bank. The items included 32 for body function (b), 45 for activity and participation (d), 27 for environmental factors (e), and 8 for body structure(s).

The hemophilia-specific ICF item bank can capture a spectrum of functional measurements and facilitate multidisciplinary and worldwide communication in future hemophilia research. Further development and analysis of the psychometric properties of the 112 hemophilia-related ICF items are warranted.

Reference: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2191077