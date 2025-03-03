Development of an In-Vitro Model to Screen Anti-Inflammaging Agents

Photo Credit: flowaiart

The following is a summary of “Unveiling a Novel in-vitro Model of Skin Inflamm-Aging: Validation of Terminalia chebula Extract and Supermolecular Bakuchiol for Reversal of Inflamm-Aging,” published in the February 2025 issue of Frontiers in Medicine by Xu et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to develop a screening method for anti-inflammaging ingredients and products due to the lack of anti inflamm-aging models for sensitive skin.

They developed an in-vitro macrophage-fibroblast model to assess the anti-inflammaging effects of ingredients. The M1 phenotype and aging-associated gene expression were measured using qPCR to confirm the inflamm-aging model and further analyze the inflamm-aging mechanism of 2 validated ingredients, RNA sequencing was performed for further elaboration.

The results showed that an in-vitro model for sensitive skin inflamm-aging was created by treating fibroblast cells with M1 macrophage culture medium supernatant, leading to cellular senescence. In this model, supramolecular bakuchiol enhanced collagen production COL1A1 and COL3A3) and decreased inflammatory factors by increasing the transcription of anti-inflammatory genes (PTX3, ADAM33, PDLIM1). Additionally, Terminalia chebula extract reduced cell senescence by downregulating MAP4K2 transcription and lowering the accumulation of inflammatory factor (CCL3).

Investigators concluded that the inflamm-aging model proved effective for screening anti-inflammaging ingredients, and that supramolecular bakuchiol and Terminalia chebula extract showed promise by influencing collagen, inflammation, and senescence.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/medicine/articles/10.3389/fmed.2025.1556680/abstract