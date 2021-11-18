Vaccine reluctancy is a multifaceted issue. The study previously showed that motivational interviewing (MI) might assist parents increase their motivation to vaccinate their kid. The purpose of this research is to create a novel, easy, and rigorous evaluation instrument for assessing MI learning in immunization health professionals. The Motivational Interviewing Skills in Immunization (MISI) questionnaire was created to assess participants’ MI knowledge and skills in an immunization setting. It addresses three important areas: participant understanding of MI, capacity to use MI-related skills, and participant self-confidence in utilizing MI. MI specialists evaluated the questionnaire’s content and face validity, and a multiple pretest-posttest design was used to examine internal consistency, reliability, and effect size. For all three domains, psychometric tests revealed that the questionnaire had good to outstanding internal consistency. The test-retest reliability demonstrated high measurement stability. A high degree of sensitivity to change was also achieved.

The MISI questionnaire is the first paper/pencil assessment technique for MI training specialized to vaccination. The reliability of psychometric measurements was quite good. This questionnaire might provide a quick and low-cost way to assess knowledge and abilities following immunization-specific MI training.

Reference:https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2019.1586030