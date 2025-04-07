SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Development of radiomics-based models on mammograms with mass lesions to predict prognostically relevant characteristics of invasive breast cancer in a screening cohort.

Apr 07, 2025

Experts: Jim Peters,Merle M van Leeuwen,Nikita Moriakov,Jos A A M van Dijck,Ritse M Mann,Jonas Teuwen,Esther H Lips,Alexandra W van den Belt-Dusebout,Jelle Wesseling,Bas B L Penning de Vries,Sarah Verboom,Nico Karssemeijer,Sjoerd G Elias,Mireille J M Broeders

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Jim Peters

    Department IQ Health, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, Netherlands. Jim.Peters@radboudumc.nl.

    Merle M van Leeuwen

    Division of Molecular Pathology, Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI), Amsterdam, Netherlands.

    Nikita Moriakov

    Department of Radiation Oncology, Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI), Amsterdam, Netherlands.

    Department of Radiology, Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI), Amsterdam, Netherlands.

    Jos A A M van Dijck

    Department IQ Health, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, Netherlands.

    Ritse M Mann

    Department of Radiology, Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI), Amsterdam, Netherlands.

    Department of Medical Imaging, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, Netherlands.

    Jonas Teuwen

    Department of Radiation Oncology, Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI), Amsterdam, Netherlands.

    Esther H Lips

    Division of Molecular Pathology, Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI), Amsterdam, Netherlands.

    Alexandra W van den Belt-Dusebout

    Division of Molecular Pathology, Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI), Amsterdam, Netherlands.

    Jelle Wesseling

    Division of Molecular Pathology, Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI), Amsterdam, Netherlands.

    Department of Pathology, Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI), Amsterdam, Netherlands.

    Department of Pathology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, Netherlands.

    Bas B L Penning de Vries

    Julius Center for Health Sciences and Primary Care, UMC Utrecht, University Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands.

    Sarah Verboom

    Department of Medical Imaging, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, Netherlands.

    Nico Karssemeijer

    Department of Medical Imaging, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, Netherlands.

    Sjoerd G Elias

    Julius Center for Health Sciences and Primary Care, UMC Utrecht, University Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands.

    Mireille J M Broeders

    Department IQ Health, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, Netherlands.

    Dutch Expert Centre for Screening, Nijmegen, Netherlands.

