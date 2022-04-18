For a study, researchers sought to develop and validate the novel Pneumonia Risk Score (PRS). This clinical tool used signs and symptoms available to clinicians to assess a child’s risk of radiographic pneumonia. They enrolled children aged 3 to 18 months who had a chest radiograph (CXR) taken in the emergency room to rule out pneumonia. Investigators gathered data on symptoms, physical examination results, and the physician’s estimated probability of radiographic pneumonia before CXR. The PRS was validated in a separate cohort of children with suspected pneumonia, using logistic regression to predict the presence of radiographic pneumonia. A total of 206 (17%) of the 1,181 children in the study developed radiographic pneumonia. Age in years, triage oxygen saturation, presence of fever, presence of rales, and presence of wheeze were all part of the PRS. The PRS had an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.71 (95% CI: 0.68–0.75), whereas clinician judgement had an AUC of 0.61 (95% CI: 0.56–0.66) (P<0.001). The PRS had an AUC of 0.69 (95% CI: 0.65–0.73) among the 2,132 youngsters in the validation cohort. The PRS outperforms clinician judgement in predicting the presence of radiographic pneumonia in children with suspected pneumonia. The PRS could aid efforts to encourage the prudent use of antibiotics and chest radiography in children with suspected pneumonia.

Source:journals.lww.com/pidj/Fulltext/2022/01000/Development_of_the_Novel_Pneumonia_Risk_Score_to.5.aspx