Development of Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Through Engineering

The following is a summary of “Engineering therapeutic monoclonal antibodies,” published in the March 2024 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Stone, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to explore the potential of human antibodies as biological therapeutics and elucidate the advancements in their engineering and application across various therapeutic indications.

A comprehensive review of the study was conducted to analyze the current state of human antibody engineering and therapeutic applications. Relevant studies and advancements in the field were identified through searches in scientific databases and publications.

Human antibodies have emerged as highly versatile biologic therapeutics, with their modular structure and diverse functions allowing for a wide range of therapeutic possibilities. Advances in antibody engineering techniques, including affinity maturation, random and targeted mutagenesis, and in silico approaches, have enabled the optimization of antibody specificity and immune effector functions. Furthermore, deliberate mutations and isotype selection have improved efficacy and tolerability. Additionally, enhancements targeting the neonatal Fc receptor have extended the circulating half-life of therapeutic antibodies.

The future of engineered human antibody therapeutics is promising, with continuous advancements expected to expand their therapeutic applications further. The global monoclonal antibody market’s projected growth underscores these developments’ significance, with potential revenue reaching nearly half a trillion dollars by 2030.

Reference: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0091674923014768