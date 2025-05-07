Di-2-ethylhexylphthalate Contributes to 13 Percent of All Cardiovascular Deaths in Those Aged 55 to 64

TUESDAY, May 6, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Di-2-ethylhexylphthalate (DEHP) contributes to 13.497 percent of all cardiovascular deaths among individuals aged 55 to 64 years, with considerable geographic disparities, according to a study published online April 29 in eBioMedicine.

Sara Hyman, from the New York University Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, and colleagues estimated phthalate-attributable cardiovascular mortality using data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and regional DEHP exposure estimates.

The researchers found that an estimated 356,238 deaths globally were attributed to DEHP exposure in 2018, representing 13.497 percent of all cardiovascular deaths among individuals aged 55 to 64 years. Overall, 349,113 of these were attributed to plastic use. There were geographic disparities observed, with the greatest percentage of cardiovascular deaths attributable to DEHP exposure for South Asia and the Middle East (16.807 percent). The largest shares of DEHP-attributable cardiovascular disease deaths were accounted for by the Middle East, South Asia, East Asia, and the Pacific (73.163 percent). DEHP resulted in 10.473 million years of life lost globally.

“These data highlight critical global disparities in loss of life due to plastics pollution,” the authors write. “These findings underscore the critical need for enhanced regulatory measures and international cooperation to mitigate the health impacts of phthalates.”

One author disclosed ties to industry. Beyond Petrochemicals partially funded the study.

