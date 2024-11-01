Diabetes Care During Infusion & Oncology Visits Improves Outcomes

Integrating diabetes care into infusion and oncology visits improved patient outcomes, according to findings from a study published in JCO Oncology Practice. Uma Gunasekaran, MD, and colleagues examined the incorporation of an advanced nurse practitioner specializing in diabetes care (DM-ANP) into infusion and oncology centers during 4,276 visits with 797 unique patients (average, 1,425 visits/year). Patients seen by the nurse practitioner had an overall lower number of ED visits; on average, patients had 1.2 fewer ED visits after receiving care from the DM-ANP. Further, because in-person visits were grouped with other oncology visits, the no-show rate for the DM-ANP mirrored the rates for oncology clinics/infusion visits. The researchers noted, in underscoring the study’s importance, that severe hyperglycemia can result in delay/interruption of oncologic care. “Integrating diabetes/glycemic management into our oncology practice provided a patient-centric model of care delivery [and] improved visit adherence compared to an off-site model,” Dr. Gunasekaran and colleagues wrote.

Author Teresa Sellinger