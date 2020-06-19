After 12 months, interventions significantly increased weight loss, diabetes remission, and normoglycemia

In the DIADEM-I study, intensive lifestyle interventions in younger patients with early type 2 diabetes not only effected significant weight loss at 12 months but led to diabetes remission on more than 60% and normoglycemia in over 30% of participants as well. Results from this study — conducted in the Middle East and North Africa — were published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

“Current recommendations for diabetes management focus strongly on the use of medications to control blood glucose, blood lipids, and blood pressure. However, this approach results in a substantial patient burden and health-care costs. Insufficient focus has been placed on addressing the underlying reversible causes of diabetes,” wrote Shahrad Taheri, MBBS, of Weill Cornell Medicine Qatar, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar, and colleagues.

“We did the Diabetes Intervention Accentuating Diet and Enhancing Metabolism (DIADEM-I) trial, which is the first randomized controlled trial in young patients with early diabetes (duration of 3 years or less) in primary care and who are from the Middle East and north Africa region, to examine the effect of a 12-month intensive lifestyle intervention, incorporating a total diet replacement phase (with formula low-energy diet meal replacement products), on weight loss and glycemic control,” they added.

The DIADEM-I study is an open-label, parallel-group, randomized controlled trial conducted by Taheri and fellow researchers in primary care and community settings in Qatar. It builds on results from the DiRECT trial, in which UK researchers found that weight loss achieved via 3 months of a very-low calorie, total meal-replacement diet brought about remission of type 2 diabetes. The DiRECT study, however, was done primarily in white participants.