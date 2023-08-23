Diagnosis of Mild Endometriosis in Uterosacral Ligaments

The following is a summary of “Mild endometriosis of the uterosacral ligaments: a retrospective study of magnetic resonance imaging performance for diagnosis,” published in the June 2023 issue of Reproductive BioMedicine Online by Stoppa et al.

How well do magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans detect mild endometriosis of the uterosacral ligaments (USL)? Between January 2016 and December 2020, a retrospective study of patients underwent pelvic MRI followed by laparoscopy to diagnose endometriosis. Patients were included regardless of whether endometriosis of the USL was suspected or not, but those with MRI-detected large endometriotic lesions were excluded.

Six MRI descriptors of USL were evaluated for their ability to predict the presence of endometriosis on laparoscopy: asymmetry, thickening, irregularity, straightness, a nodule, and a hypersignal T1 area. There were 77 patients included. Among the criteria, ‘asymmetry’ and ‘thickening’ had the highest sensitivities (0.69 [95% CI 0.54–0.80] and 0.51 [0.40–0.63]) but only moderate specificities (0.52 [0.31–0.73] and 0.62 [0.50–0.73], respectively).

In contrast, ‘irregularity,’ ‘nodule,” straightness,’ and ‘hyper signal T1 spot’ were correlated with high specificities (0.81 [0.70–0.89], 0.96 [0.89–0.99], 0.95 [0.87–0.99], and 0.99 [0.93–1.00], respectively) but low sensitivities (0.22 [0.14–0.33], 0.12 [0.06–0.21], and 0. At least one USL-description criterion was associated with high sensitivity (0.80 [0.66–0.89]) but low specificity (0.35 [0.16–0.55]). The results imply that identifying minor deviations in the typical appearance of the USL should not automatically result in a diagnosis of mild endometriosis at this site.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1472648323001554