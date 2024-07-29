SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Diagnostic accuracy of ESR1 mutation detection by cell-free DNA in breast cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis of diagnostic test accuracy.

Jul 29, 2024

Experts: Maedeh Raei,Keyvan Heydari,Mohammad Tabarestani,Alireza Razavi,Fatemeh Mirshafiei,Fatemeh Esmaeily,Mahsa Taheri,Aref Hoseini,Hojjatollah Nazari,Danial Shamshirian,Reza Alizadeh-Navaei

  • Maedeh Raei

    Gastrointestinal Cancer Research Center, Non-Communicable Diseases Institute, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Moallem Sq, Sari, Sari, 44817844718, Iran.

    Keyvan Heydari

    Gastrointestinal Cancer Research Center, Non-Communicable Diseases Institute, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Moallem Sq, Sari, Sari, 44817844718, Iran.

    Student Research Committee, School of Medicine, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Mohammad Tabarestani

    Student Research Committee, School of Medicine, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Alireza Razavi

    Student Research Committee, School of Medicine, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Fatemeh Mirshafiei

    Student Research Committee, School of Medicine, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Fatemeh Esmaeily

    Student Research Committee, School of Medicine, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Mahsa Taheri

    Student Research Committee, Qazvin University of Medical Sciences, Qazvin, Iran.

    Aref Hoseini

    Student Research Committee, School of Medicine, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Hojjatollah Nazari

    School of Biomedical Engineering, University of Technology Sydney, Sydney, NSW, 2007, Australia.

    Danial Shamshirian

    Chronic Respiratory Diseases Research Center, National Research Institute of Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases (NRITLD), Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran.

    Reza Alizadeh-Navaei

    Gastrointestinal Cancer Research Center, Non-Communicable Diseases Institute, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Moallem Sq, Sari, Sari, 44817844718, Iran. reza_nava@yahoo.com.

