Diagnostic accuracy of ESR1 mutation detection by cell-free DNA in breast cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis of diagnostic test accuracy.

Estrogen receptors express in nearly 70% of breast cancers (ER-positive). Estrogen receptor alpha plays a fundamental role as a significant factor in breast cancer progression for the early selection of therapeutic approaches. Accordingly, there has been a surge of attention to non-invasive techniques, including circulating Cell-free DNA (ccfDNA) or Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA), to detect and track ESR1 genotype. Therefore, this study aimed to examine the diagnosis accuracy of ESR1 mutation detection by cell-free DNA in breast cancer patientsthrough a systematic review and comprehensive meta-analysis.

PubMed, Embase, and Web of Science databases were searched up to 6 April 2022. Diagnostic studies on ESR1 measurement by cfDNA, which was confirmed using the tumour tissue biopsy, have been included in the study. The sensitivity, specificity, accuracy, positive predictive value (PPV), negative predictive value (NPV), positive likelihood ratio (PLR) and negative likelihood ratio (NLR) were considered to analyse the data.

Out of 649 papers, 13 papers with 15 cohorts, including 389 participants, entered the meta-analyses. The comprehensive meta-analysis indicated a high sensitivity (75.52, 95% CI 60.19-90.85), specificity (88.20, 95% CI 80.99-95.40), and high accuracy of 88.96 (95% CI 83.23-94.69) for plasma ESR1. We also found a moderate PPV of 56.94 (95% CI 41.70-72.18) but a high NPV of 88.53 (95% CI 82.61-94.44). We also found an NLR of 0.443 (95% CI 0.09-0.79) and PLR of 1.60 (95% CI 1.20-1.99).

This systematic review and comprehensive meta-analysis reveal that plasma cfDNA testing exhibits high sensitivity and specificity in detecting ESR1 mutations in breast cancer patients. This suggests that the test could be a valuable diagnostic tool. It may serve as a dependable and non-invasive technique for identifying ESR1 mutations in breast cancer patients. However, more extensive research is needed to confirm its prognostic value.

© 2024. The Author(s).

Author admin