Diagnostic Accuracy of Inflammatory Markers in Giant Cell Arteritis

The following is a summary of “Population-Based Performance of Inflammatory Markers in Giant Cell Arteritis,” published in the March 2025 issue of American Journal of Ophthalmology by Becerra et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the population-based sensitivities and specificities of various inflammatory markers for diagnosing giant cell arteritis (GCA).

They identified individuals who underwent temporal artery biopsy (TAB) from 01/01/1995 to 12/31/2019 in Olmsted County, Minnesota, using the Rochester Epidemiology Project (REP). Classification as GCA or non-GCA followed the 1990 American College of Rheumatology criteria for GCA. The sensitivity and specificity of C-reactive protein (CRP), erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), and platelet count for GCA diagnosis were calculated.

The results showed that among 553 individuals who underwent TAB, 143 had GCA, and 410 did not. The median age at TAB was 75 years (IQR 69-81), and 372 (67%) were female. The CRP, ESR, and platelet levels were significantly higher in the GCA group than in the non-GCA group (CRP: 91.1 vs 49.1 mg/L, P <0.001; ESR: 66.4 vs 52.0 mm/hr, P <0.001; platelets: 370.5 vs 283.1 × 109 /L, P <0.001). Sensitivity was 96% for CRP, 80% for ESR, and 49% for platelets, while specificity was 21% for CRP, 43% for ESR, and 79% for platelets. Combined ESR and CRP yielded a sensitivity of 77% and specificity of 54%, whereas adding platelets resulted in a sensitivity of 41% and specificity of 84%. Normal inflammatory markers, including ESR, CRP, and platelets, were observed in 2 (3%) individuals with GCA.

Investigators concluded that while inflammatory markers aid in diagnosing GCA, normal values do not rule out the condition.

Source: ajo.com/article/S0002-9394(25)00136-9/abstract