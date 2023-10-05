Diagnostic Potential of Myocardial ESL in Suspected Non-ST-Segment Elevation ACS Patients

The following is a summary of “Diagnostic potential of myocardial early systolic lengthening for patients with suspected non-ST-segment elevation acute coronary syndrome,” published in the July 2023 issue of Cardiology by Zhang et al.

For a study, researchers aimed to explore Myocardial early systolic lengthening (ESL) as a diagnostic marker in suspected non-ST-segment elevation acute coronary syndrome (NSTE-ACS) patients who had normal wall motion and left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF).

The retrospective study enrolled 195 NSTE-ACS patients who underwent speckle-tracking echocardiography (STE) prior to coronary angiography. Patients with ≥50% stenosis in at least one major coronary artery are categorized into coronary artery disease (CAD). Further, CAD patients with ≥70% reduction of vessel diameter divided stenosis or nonsignificant stenosis group. STE was used to analyze Myocardial strain parameters such as global longitudinal strain (GLS), duration of early systolic lengthening (DESL), early systolic index (ESI), and post-systolic index (PSI). After this, they compared between groups. The study utilized the receiver operating characteristic curve (ROC) and logistic regression analysis to identify diagnostic accuracy and independent determinants for significant coronary stenosis presence.

CAD patients had higher DESL and ESI values than those without CAD. Additionally, DESL and ESI values were elevated in CAD patients with significant coronary stenosis compared to those without. The ROC analysis demonstrated that ESI outperformed PSI in identifying CAD patients and surpassed GLS and PSI in predicting significant coronary stenosis. Furthermore, ESI independently and additively indicated substantial coronary stenosis in CAD patients.

The study concluded that myocardial ESI is vital in diagnosing and stratifying risk for clinically suspected NSTE-ACS patients with normal LVEF and wall motion.

Source: bmccardiovascdisord.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12872-023-03364-y