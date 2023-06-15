The following is a summary of “Prevalence of diaphragm dysfunction in patients with interstitial lung disease (ILD): The role of diaphragmatic ultrasound,” published in the June 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Bernardinello, et al.

Diaphragm ultrasound (DUS) has been widely used in critically ill patients, but its application in outpatients with interstitial lung disease (ILD) is limited. For a study, researchers sought to investigate diaphragm function using ultrasound in patients with ILD, including Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and Connective Tissue Disease (CTD-ILD), compared to healthy individuals. Additionally, they aimed to assess the potential impact of diaphragmatic dysfunction on clinical and functional parameters.

Consecutive patients with CTD-ILD and IPF who were being followed at our center between March and October 2020 were included in the study. Diaphragm displacement (DD), inspiratory thickness (Ti), expiratory thickness (Te), thickening fraction (TF), and respiratory functional parameters were measured. The prevalence of diaphragmatic dysfunction (TF <30%) was also recorded.

A total of 82 patients (41 CTD-ILD, 41 IPF) and 15 age- and sex-matched controls were enrolled. Among the entire population, 24 out of 82 (29%) patients had diaphragmatic dysfunction. DD and Ti were lower in the CTD-ILD group than in the IPF group (P = 0.021 and P = 0.036, respectively). Diaphragmatic dysfunction was more prevalent in the CTD-ILD group than in controls (37% vs. 7%, P = 0.043). TF positively correlated with functional parameters in the CTD-ILD group (FVC%pred: P = 0.003; r = 0.45) but not in the IPF group. Diaphragmatic dysfunction was associated with moderate/severe dyspnea in CTD-ILD and IPF patients (P = 0.021).

The prevalence of diaphragmatic dysfunction was 29% in patients with ILD and was associated with moderate/severe dyspnea. CTD-ILD patients had lower DD than IPF patients and a higher prevalence of diaphragmatic dysfunction (TF <30%) compared to controls. TF was found to be associated with lung function only in CTD-ILD patients, indicating its potential role in comprehensive patient assessment.

Source: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00181-6/fulltext