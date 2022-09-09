For a study, researchers sought Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) who may engage in limiting eating habits because of preconceived notions about how the condition is caused. This research aimed to examine the dietary views and the presence of restrictive behaviors among parents of young patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Children and parents with inflammatory bowel disease were asked to complete a questionnaire on their eating habits. Patients diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and a healthy control group were given a Food Frequency Questionnaire to fill out. Researchers spoke with 75 patients and 105 guardians. The patients and their parents were split on whether or not dietary changes may affect the progression of IBD, with 27 (36%) believing it could and 39 (37.1%) being not sure. About 25 (35.0%) patients and 33 (35.0%) parents believed that certain dietary components could prevent relapse or improve symptoms (primarily abdominal pain and diarrhea), whereas 36 (48.0%) patients and 60 (60.0%) parents believed that certain foods could induce or worsen symptoms during an IBD flare. Some patients with inflammatory bowel disease believe that eating certain foods—including milk and other dairy products, fried and spicy foods, sweets, and carbonated drinks—can exacerbate their condition, while others believe the opposite is true. Parents often assume that eating healthy foods like fruits and vegetables will adversely influence their children. Regardless of their disease activity or treatment, patients with different forms of IBD had similar responses. Young patients with IBD have a lower average daily intake of milk, lunch meat, raw vegetables, and cooked vegetables compared to healthy controls. One-third of parents of children with IBD hold views about food that cause them to impose dietary restrictions on their children.

