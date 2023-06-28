The following is a summary of “The COPD assessment test and the modified Medical Research Council scale are not equivalent when related to the maximal exercise capacity in COPD patients,” published in the May–June 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Pisi, et al.

Cutoff points of either ≥10 on the COPD Assessment Test (CAT) of ≥ 2 on the Medical Research Council (mMRC) scale are used in the management and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). However, no study has investigated the equivalence between CAT and mMRC scores regarding exercise tolerance in COPD patients. For a study, researchers sought to assess the primary outcome: the relationship between CAT and mMRC scores and maximal exercise capacity in COPD patients. Additionally, the secondary outcome was to evaluate the agreement between CAT (≥ 10) and mMRC (≥ 2) in categorizing patients based on their exercise tolerance.

A total of 118 consecutive COPD patients (39 females) with a wide range of airflow obstruction and lung hyperinflation, aged between 47 and 85 years, were included in the study. Maximal exercise capacity was assessed using a cardiopulmonary exercise test.

Significant associations were found between CAT and mMRC scores and VO 2 peak (P<0.01). CAT (≥ 10) and mMRC (≥ 2) were highly predictive of VO 2 peak values below 15.7 and 15.6 mL/kg/min, respectively. The interrater agreement between CAT (≥ 10) and mMRC (≥ 2) was fair (κ = 0.20) among all patients but slight when patients were stratified based on VO 2 peak < 15 mL/kg/min and VO 2 peak ≥ 15 mL/kg/min (κ = 0.10 and κ = 0.20, respectively).

The study demonstrated that both CAT and mMRC scores were valuable tools for predicting exercise tolerance in COPD patients. However, they should not be considered supplementary measures, as there is a limited agreement between CAT (≥ 10) and mMRC (≥ 2) in categorizing patients based on exercise tolerance.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2531043721001197