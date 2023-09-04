Differences in Cholecystectomy Outcomes and Operating Time Between Male and Female Surgeons in Sweden.

Female surgeons are still in the minority worldwide, and highlighting gender differences in surgery is important in understanding and reducing inequities within the surgical specialty. Studies on different surgical procedures indicate equal results, or safer outcomes, for female surgeons, but it is still unclear whether surgical outcomes of gallstone surgery differ between female and male surgeons.

To examine the association of the surgeon’s gender with surgical outcomes and operating time in elective and acute care cholecystectomies.

A population-based cohort study based on data from the Swedish Registry of Gallstone Surgery was performed from January 1, 2006, to December 31, 2019. The sample included all registered patients undergoing cholecystectomy in Sweden during the study period. The follow-up time was 30 days. Data analysis was performed from September 1 to September 7, 2022, and updated March 24, 2023.

The surgeon’s gender.

The association between the surgeon’s gender and surgical outcomes for elective and acute care cholecystectomies was calculated with generalized estimating equations. Differences in operating time were calculated with mixed linear model analysis.

A total of 150 509 patients, with 97 755 (64.9%) undergoing elective cholecystectomies and 52 754 (35.1%) undergoing acute care cholecystectomies, were operated on by 2553 surgeons, including 849 (33.3%) female surgeons and 1704 (67.7%) male surgeons. Female surgeons performed fewer cholecystectomies per year and were somewhat better represented at universities and private clinics. Patients operated on by male surgeons had more surgical complications (odds ratio [OR], 1.29; 95% CI, 1.19-1.40) and total complications (OR, 1.12; 95% CI, 1.06-1.19). Male surgeons had more bile duct injuries in elective surgery (OR, 1.69; 95% CI, 1.22-2.34), but no significant difference was apparent in acute care operations. Female surgeons had significantly longer operation times. Male surgeons converted to open surgery more often than female surgeons in acute care surgery (OR, 1.22; 95% CI, 1.04-1.43), and their patients had longer hospital stays (OR, 1.21; 95% CI, 1.11-1.31). No significant difference in 30-day mortality could be demonstrated.

The results of this cohort study indicate that female surgeons have more favorable outcomes and operate more slowly than male surgeons in elective and acute care cholecystectomies. These findings may contribute to an increased understanding of gender differences within this surgical specialty.



