Cholesterol efflux capacity (CEC) is high‐density lipoprotein (HDL)‐cholesterol to accept cholesterol from macrophages. Lipid profiles and CEC appear to be altered in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) due to disease activity and inflammation. CEC has been linked to cardiovascular events in the general population and subclinical atherosclerosis in SLE and RA patients. This study aimed to establish whether CEC varies between patients with SLE and those with RA.

The study encompassed 460 individuals, 195 SLE patients, and 265 patients with RA. CEC, using an in vitro assay, and lipoprotein serum concentrations were assessed in both populations. A multivariable regression analysis was performed to study whether CEC differs between SLE and RA patients. Lipid patterns comparison revealed that patients with RA have lower HDL‐cholesterol and higher apolipoprotein B serum levels than SLE patients. CEC was downregulated in SLE patients compared to patients with RA (beta coef. ‐12 [95%CI ‐13‐ ‐10] %, p=<0.001). It occurred independently of traditional cardiovascular risk factors, statin use, disease‐related data, and other variations in the lipid profile related to the diseases.

RA patients have a more pro‐atherogenic lipid pattern compared to those with SLE. However, CEC seems to be more damaged in SLE than in RA patients.

Ref: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/acr.24407