Different Impact of SVI Pathway on Biochemical Recurrence: Prostatectomy and Lymphadenectomy

The following is a summary of “Pathway of isolated seminal vesicle invasion has a different impact on biochemical recurrence after radical prostatectomy and pelvic lymphadenectomy,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Urologic Oncology by Galosi et al.

Prostate cancer with seminal vesicle invasion (SVI) is regarded as an aggressive disease. Researchers evaluate the prognostic significance of isolated SVI patterns in patients undergoing radical prostatectomy (RP) and pelvic lymphadenectomy. They analyzed retrospectively all patients who underwent RP from 2007 to 2019. The inclusion criteria were localized prostate adenocarcinoma, SVI at RP, at least 24 months of follow-up, and no adjuvant therapy. Patterns of SVI conformed to Ohori’s classification: type 1: direct spread along the ejaculatory duct from within; type 2: seminal vesicle invasion outside the prostate, through the capsule; type 3: the presence of cancer island(s) in the seminal vesicle with no continuity from the primary tumor (discontinuous metastases).

Patients with isolated or associated type 3 SVI were included in the same cohort. BCR was defined as a postoperative PSA of 0.2 ng/ml. A logistic regression analysis was conducted to evaluate BCR predictors. Using Kaplan-Meier analysis and the log-rank test, the time to BCR was investigated. About 61 patients out of 1,356 were included. The average age was 67(7.2) years. Median PSA was 9.4(8.92) ng/ml. The mean duration of follow-up was 85.28 ± 45.27 months. BCR occurred in 28 patients (45.9%). A positive surgical margin (OR 19.964, 95%CI:1.172–29.322, P = 0.038) predicted BCR as determined by logistic regression. (log-rank, P = 0.016) Kaplan-Meier analysis revealed that patients with pattern 3 had a substantially shorter time to BCR than other groups.

The estimated time to BCR was 48.7 months for type 3, 60.9 months for pattern 1 + 2, 74.8 months for isolated patterns 1 and 2, and 100.8 months for secret pattern 2. Pattern 3 confirmed a shorter time to BCR than other categories of invasions, with an estimated time to BCR of 30.8 months in patients with negative surgical margins. Patients with SVI type 3 had a shorter time to BCR than those with other patterns.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1078143923000959