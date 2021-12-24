For a review, researchers examined the data from published research and analyzed all possible differential diagnoses of food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome (FPIES), including in acute and chronic form. In recent years, there has been a rise in the number of reported cases of FPIES. Because the condition has vague symptoms, it is often misdiagnosed. Sepsis, various infectious disorders, acute gastrointestinal episodes, surgical emergencies, and food allergies are among the differential diagnoses in acute presentations. FPIES can mirror malabsorption syndromes, metabolic illnesses, primary immunodeficiencies, neurological problems, coagulation difficulties, and other kinds of non-IgE-mediated food allergy in its chronic forms.

To guide doctors to the diagnosis of FPIES, a full clinical assessment, including symptoms, signs, and laboratory results, is required. The primary cause of delayed diagnosis appears to be a lack of knowledge about the disease.

