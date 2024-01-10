Differential Linezolid Distribution in Patients with Spinal TB: Diseased Vs. Nondiseased Bones

The following is a summary of “Differential distribution of linezolid in diseased and nondiseased bones in patients with spinal tuberculosis,” published in the January 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Li et al.

The investigation into linezolid’s distribution within varied bone types among spinal tuberculosis (TB) patients remains an area of limited knowledge, constraining this antibiotic’s thorough pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic evaluations. This study sought to assess the distribution pattern of linezolid in both diseased and nondiseased bones in patients with spinal TB.

The research involved a retrospective enrollment of spinal TB patients who underwent treatment regimens containing linezolid and from whom diseased and nondiseased bone samples were collected during surgery. This retrospective study spanned from January 2017 to February 2022. Samples of blood, nondiseased bones, and diseased bones were simultaneously collected during the surgical procedure. Utilizing high-performance liquid chromatography, tandem mass spectrometry, and linezolid concentrations in plasma, nondiseased, and diseased bones were measured.

Seven eligible spinal TB patients were included in the study, including one case exhibiting rifampicin resistance. Post-administration of 600 mg oral linezolid before surgery, the median concentrations of linezolid observed in the plasma, nondiseased bone, and diseased bone of the seven patients were 8.23, 1.01, and 2.13 mg/L, respectively. The mean ratios of linezolid concentration in nondiseased bones/plasma, diseased bones/plasma, and diseased bones/nondiseased bones were calculated as 0.26, 0.49, and 2.27, respectively. Notably, diseased bones/plasma exhibited a significantly higher mean linezolid concentration ratio than nondiseased bones/plasma (t = 2.55, p = 0.025). Pearson’s correlation analysis revealed a positive correlation between linezolid concentrations in diseased and nondiseased bones (r = 0.810, p = 0.027).

In conclusion, linezolid demonstrates a preferential distribution with higher concentrations in diseased bones compared to nondiseased bones among patients with spinal TB.

Source: bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-023-08970-x