The following is a summary of “Novel Genetic Subtypes of Urothelial Carcinoma With Differential Outcomes on Immune Checkpoint Blockade,” published in the June 2023 issue of Oncology by Sarfaty, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to identify genetic factors associated with the benefit of immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy in bladder cancer patients. The goal was to reveal molecular subtypes that could help select appropriate therapy for individual patients.

Whole-exome sequencing was performed on tumor samples from 88 patients with advanced bladder cancer who received ICB therapy. They analyzed the genetic variables and their correlation with progression-free and overall survival.

Several genetic factors were identified that correlated with survival outcomes after ICB therapy. The factors included ARID1A mutation, tumor mutational burden, intratumoral heterogeneity, immune dN/dS ratio (the ratio of nonsynonymous to synonymous mutations in the immunopeptidome), and tumor cell purity. Negative associations were observed between overall survival and neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio and smoking history. Based on the genetic characteristics, they defined four molecular subtypes of bladder cancer that exhibited differential sensitivity to ICB. The association of these subtypes with clinical benefits from ICB was validated in an independent cohort (IMvigor210). Furthermore, the subtypes correlate with patient outcomes in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) bladder cancer cohort, even among patients who did not receive ICB. RNA sequencing data revealed that the subtypes were also associated with immune infiltration and inflammation in the IMvigor210 and TCGA cohorts.

The study identified molecular subgroups of bladder cancer that impact the response to ICB therapy. The findings provided valuable insights into the genetic characteristics that influence the benefit of ICB and can help guide treatment decisions for bladder cancer patients.

Source: ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.22.02144