Differentiating Dry Eye from Cataract, Glaucoma, and Suspected Glaucoma Patients Using Visual Symptoms

The following is a summary of “Utilizing visual symptoms to distinguish dry eye from glaucoma, cataract, and suspect glaucoma patients: a cross-sectional study” published in the January 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Zhao et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to identify distinct visual symptoms distinguishing dry eye from cataract, glaucoma, or glaucoma cases.

They had adults with dry eye, glaucoma, cataracts, and suspected glaucoma (controls) fill out a questionnaire assessing the frequency and severity of 28 visual symptoms. Employed univariate and multivariable logistic regression with backward stepwise selection (P<0.05) to identify key symptoms distinguishing dry eye from other conditions

The results showed 353 patients (94 glaucoma controls, 79 glaucoma, 84 cataracts, 96 dry eyes), with a mean age of 64.1 years (SD = 14.1); 67% were female, and 68% were white. Dry eye patients reported more frequent light sensitivity (OR = 15.0, 95% CI = 6.3–35.7) and spots in vision (OR = 2.8, 95% CI = 1.2–6.3) than glaucoma controls. Dry eye patients had higher light sensitivity (OR = 9.2, 95% CI = 2.0–41.7) but lower frequencies of poor peripheral vision (OR = 0.2, 95% CI = 0.06–0.7), differences in vision between eyes (OR = 0.09, 95% CI = 0.01–0.7), and missing patches of vision (OR = 0.06, 95% CI = 0.009–0.3) compared to glaucoma patients. As per cataract patients, dry eye patients reported more frequent spots in vision (OR = 4.5, 95% CI = 1.5–13.4) and vision variability across the week (OR = 4.7, 95% CI = 1.2–17.7) and were less likely to report worsening vision (OR = 0.1, 95% CI = 0.03–0.4) and blindness (OR = 0.1, 95% CI = 0.02–0.8). Using univariate and multivariable logistic regression (P<0.05), identified the key symptoms distinguishing dry eye from other conditions.

They concluded that visual symptoms aid dry eye diagnosis, varying efficacy across conditions.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-023-03219-2