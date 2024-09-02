Differentiation between multifocal CNS lymphoma and glioblastoma based on MRI criteria.

Differentiating between glioblastoma (GB) with multiple foci (mGB) and multifocal central nervous system lymphoma (mCNSL) can be challenging because these cancers share several features at first appearance on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The aim of this study was to explore morphological differences in MRI findings for mGB versus mCNSL and to develop an interpretation algorithm with high diagnostic accuracy.

In this retrospective study, MRI characteristics were compared between 50 patients with mGB and 50 patients with mCNSL treated between 2015 and 2020. The following parameters were evaluated: size, morphology, lesion location and distribution, connections between the lesions on the fluid-attenuated inversion recovery sequence, patterns of contrast enhancement, and apparent diffusion coefficient (ADC) values within the tumor and the surrounding edema, as well as MR perfusion and susceptibility weighted imaging (SWI) whenever available.

A total of 187 mCNSL lesions and 181 mGB lesions were analyzed. The mCNSL lesions demonstrated frequently a solid morphology compared to mGB lesions, which showed more often a cystic, mixed cystic/solid morphology and a cortical infiltration. The mean measured diameter was significantly smaller for mCNSL than mGB lesions (p < 0.001). Tumor ADC ratios were significantly smaller in mCNSL than in mGB (0.89 ± 0.36 vs. 1.05 ± 0.35, p < 0.001). The ADC ratio of perilesional edema was significantly higher (p < 0.001) in mCNSL than in mGB. In SWI / T2*-weighted imaging, tumor-associated susceptibility artifacts were more often found in mCNSL than in mGB (p < 0.001).

The lesion size, ADC ratios of the lesions and the adjacent tissue as well as the vascularization of the lesions in the MR-perfusion were found to be significant distinctive patterns of mCNSL and mGB allowing a radiological differentiation of these two entities on initial MRI. A diagnostic algorithm based on these parameters merits a prospective validation.

