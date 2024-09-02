SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Differentiation between multifocal CNS lymphoma and glioblastoma based on MRI criteria.

Sep 02, 2024

Experts: Sebastian Johannes Müller,Eya Khadhraoui,Hans Henkes,Marielle Ernst,Veit Rohde,Bawarjan Schatlo,Vesna Malinova

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Sebastian Johannes Müller

    Institute of Neuroradiology, University Medical Center, Göttingen, Germany.

    Clinic for Neuroradiology, Katharinen-Hospital Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany.

    Eya Khadhraoui

    Institute of Neuroradiology, University Medical Center, Göttingen, Germany.

    Clinic for Neuroradiology, Katharinen-Hospital Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany.

    Hans Henkes

    Clinic for Neuroradiology, Katharinen-Hospital Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany.

    Marielle Ernst

    Institute of Neuroradiology, University Medical Center, Göttingen, Germany.

    Veit Rohde

    Department of Neurosurgery, University Medical Center, Georg-August-University, Robert-Koch-Straße 40, 37075, Göttingen, Germany.

    Bawarjan Schatlo

    Department of Neurosurgery, University Medical Center, Georg-August-University, Robert-Koch-Straße 40, 37075, Göttingen, Germany.

    Vesna Malinova

    Department of Neurosurgery, University Medical Center, Georg-August-University, Robert-Koch-Straße 40, 37075, Göttingen, Germany. vesna.malinova@gmail.com.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisementt