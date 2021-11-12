The purpose of this review was to explore the epidemiology of poor asthma management, as well as the environmental variables that contribute to it. Despite advancements in asthma treatments, a percentage of asthma patients continue to struggle to achieve sufficient asthma control. Asthma severity and control in childhood are especially important because they predict asthma morbidity in adulthood. Children who had severe allergic rhinitis as a comorbid condition were more likely to develop uncontrolled asthma. According to recent studies, mouse allergen, rather than cockroach allergen, maybe the most significant urban allergen exposure. Tobacco smoke, even passive exposure, increases asthma symptoms and reduces responsiveness to inhaled corticosteroids. Efforts to prohibit smoking in public areas have yielded positive outcomes for entire populations suffering from asthma. Energy-saving measures to seal air leaks in a home can result in higher indoor pollutant levels and must thus be complemented with efforts to decrease filter or exchange indoor pollutants. Obesity is linked to poor asthma control on its own. Furthermore, the negative consequences of pollution exposure are exacerbated in overweight asthmatic people.

Asthma control problems can be caused by a complicated web of variables such as adherence, intrinsic characteristics, and environmental exposures. More study into intervention techniques is required to enhance asthma control rates.

