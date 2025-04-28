Digital Flipped Formats Improve ICU Educational Outcome

Photo Credit: iStock.com/kali9

The following is a summary of “Weekly flipped classroom modules in intensive care medical training: Feasibility and acceptance,” published in the April 2025 issue of Journal of Critical Care by Scholte et al.

The teaching of intensive care medicine competencies presented difficulties because of trainees’ diverse backgrounds, shift work arrangements, and brief rotations.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the feasibility and acceptance of weekly flipped classroom modules (FCMs) in intensive care education.

They applied a pre-post-intervention design using triangulated methods and analyzed learning management system (LMS) data to assess preparation habits and mobile access. The Likert scales were used to evaluate trainees’ views on training formats, motivation, and preparation benefits and the content analysis was also performed on open-ended survey responses.

The results showed that all 30 trainees accessed the LMS, with an average participation rate of 78%, higher among fellows (89%) than residents (71%). Mobile devices were used by 20 trainees (67%), accounting for over half of FCM access. Post-implementation, training formats with FCMs scored significantly higher, with an average rating of 4.7 (SD = 0.5), surpassing other formats (P < 0.04). Perceived learning motivation increased from 19.0 (SD = 4.5) to 23.8 (SD = 3.0) (P < 0.001), and preparation benefit scores rose from 15 to 18 (P < 0.001). Trainees valued flexibility, material quality, content variety, and control questions, recognizing FCMs as a relevant foundation for ICU knowledge.

Investigators concluded that weekly faculty case-based discussions were feasible and well-received, potentially increasing learning motivation in intensive care training.

