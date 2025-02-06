Diplopia Resolution and Safety of Strabismus Surgery

Photo Credit: Vladimir

The following is a summary of “Strabismus Surgery in Patients Aged Over 80 Years: Indications, Safety, and Outcomes,” published in the January 2025 issue of Ophthalmology by Yehezkeli et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore the strabismus surgery indications, safety, and outcomes in individuals aged 80 years or older.

They reviewed records of individuals aged 80 years or older who underwent strabismus surgery at the Stein Eye Institute, University of California, Los Angeles, from 2014 to 2024.

The results s65 individuals, with a mean age of 83 ± 3 (range 80-94) years, of which 52% were female. Diplopia was the main complaint in 94% of cases, with a mean symptom duration of 5 ± 9 years. Sagging eye syndrome was the most common diagnosis, accounting for 46%. Combined esotropia and hypertropia (30%) were the most frequent pre-operative deviations. Surgery was performed on 48 individuals under general anesthesia and 116 under topical anesthesia. The mean American Society of Anesthesiologists physical status classification score was 2.6 ± 0.5 (range 1-4). No complications occurred during anesthesia or surgery and diplopia resolved in 75% (124) of patients after the first surgery, rising to 87% (145) after 1 or 2 additional surgeries. Reoperation was required in 13% of the patients.

Investigators concluded that patients over 80 years old with strabismus surgery had resolved diplopia and improved binocular alignment and stereopsis without significant complications.

