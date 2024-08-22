SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Discordant Pneumonia Diagnoses Seen Throughout Hospital Stay

Aug 22, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Jones BE, et al. Diagnostic Discordance, Uncertainty, and Treatment Ambiguity in Community-Acquired Pneumonia: A National Cohort Study of 115 U.S. Veterans Affairs Hospitals. Ann Intern Med. 2024: 7-6. doi:10.7326/M23-2505

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU