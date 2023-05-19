FRIDAY, May 19, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The disease burden of ischemic stroke increased from 1990 to 2019 and is predicted to continue increasing, according to a study published online May 17 in Neurology.

Jiahui Fan, from the Shanghai Fourth People’s Hospital in China, and colleagues presented the geographical distribution and trends of ischemic stroke disease burden worldwide from 1990 to 2019 using age-standardized mortality rates (ASMRs) and disability-adjusted life years (ASDR) based on the GBD2019 database. The death number of ischemic stroke accounted for by seven major risk factors was analyzed and predicted for 2020 to 2030.

The researchers found that the global number of ischemic stroke deaths increased from 2.04 to 3.29 million between 1990 and 2019, and is expected to increase to 4.90 million by 2030. ASMRs and ASDRs for ischemic stroke showed consistent downward trends over time, with more pronounced trends seen for women, young people, and those in high sociodemographic index regions. Major contributors to the increased disease burden of ischemic stroke seen now, and predicted in the future, include two behavioral factors — smoking and a diet high in sodium — and five metabolic factors: high systolic blood pressure, high low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, kidney dysfunction, high fasting plasma glucose, and high body mass index.

“This increase in the global death toll of ischemic stroke along with a predicted further increase in the future is concerning, but ischemic stroke is highly preventable,” a coauthor said in a statement.

