Disease-Causing Variants Identified in Inherited Retinal Dystrophies

Sep 03, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Gregory-Evans K, et al. Novel variants in ABCA4-related retinopathies with structural re-assessment of variants of uncertain significance. Ophthalmologica. Published online July 23, 2024. doi:10.1159/000540361

  • Kevin Gregory-Evans, MD, PhD

    Photo Credit: The University of British Columbia

    Professor
    Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences
    The University of British Columbia

