Dislocated 4-haptic intraocular lens rescue with Gore-tex suture scleral re-fixation.

Dislocated IOL exchange conventionally involves manipulation within the anterior chamber which risks secondary injury to anterior chamber structures. We describe and evaluate a 4-haptic IOL rescue technique that avoids entering the anterior chamber and thus minimizes post operative inflammation, astigmatism and recovery time relative to conventional IOL explantation and replacement techniques.

Retrospective, non-randomized, interventional study of all patients undergoing 4-haptic IOL rescue performed by two independent vitreoretinal surgeons at a single UK centre over two years.

A limited peritomy is performed with four 25-gauge scleral ports placed to enable use of two forceps, an infusion and a chandelier. A further four 27-gauge sclerotomies are symmetrically placed on the nasal and temporal sclera at 3 mm from the limbus with a 5 mm vertical separation on either side. A pars plana vitrectomy is performed followed by chandelier illuminated, bimanual cleaning of the dislocated IOL using 27-gauge serrated forceps. Gore-tex sutures are threaded through the IOL islets within the vitreous cavity and externalized through the sclerotomies for scleral re-fixation followed by conjunctival closure.

Seven patients underwent IOL recycling with Gore-Tex suture scleral re-fixation. All procedures were successful in repositioning the IOLs, with all patients satisfied with post-operative outcome. Mean (standard deviation) time to IOL dislocation was 13 (3) years. Median visual acuity significantly improved post-operatively from 0.85 logMAR (Interquartile Range [IQR]: 0.2-2.1) to 0.07 (0.02-0.60) logMAR (p = 0.02). No significant post-operative complications were noted apart from persistent cystoid macular oedema in one patient non-compliant with post-operative treatment.

Transscleral refixation using Gore-Tex suture is an effective, safe and practical approach in the management of dislocated 4-piece IOLs.

© 2024. The Author(s).

Author admin