SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Dislocated 4-haptic intraocular lens rescue with Gore-tex suture scleral re-fixation.

Jul 08, 2024

Experts: Luke Michaels,George Moussa,Hadi Ziaei,Andrew Davies

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Luke Michaels

    Lancashire Eye Centre, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Preston Rd, Chorley, PR7 1PP, UK. luke.michaels@doctors.org.uk.

    George Moussa

    Lancashire Eye Centre, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Preston Rd, Chorley, PR7 1PP, UK. g.moussa@bham.ac.uk.

    Manchester Royal Eye Hospital, Oxford Road, Manchester, M13 9WL, UK. g.moussa@bham.ac.uk.

    University of Birmingham, Edgbaston, Birmingham, B15 2TT, UK. g.moussa@bham.ac.uk.

    Hadi Ziaei

    Manchester Royal Eye Hospital, Oxford Road, Manchester, M13 9WL, UK.

    Andrew Davies

    Lancashire Eye Centre, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Preston Rd, Chorley, PR7 1PP, UK.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement