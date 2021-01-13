TUESDAY, Jan. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Disneyland will become the first mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Orange County, California, officials announced Monday.

They said the theme park will open as the first “Super Point-of-Dispensing (POD)” site later this week, CBS News reported.

“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site — undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,” Andrew Do, acting chairman and Orange County supervisor, representing the First District, said in a statement.

As California faces a record number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, Orange County plans to open more Super POD sites soon so that it will have five regional sites that can vaccinate thousands of people daily, CBS News reported.

