Hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin (HPFH), a benign syndrome, is known to alleviate symptoms of co-inherited -hemoglobinopathies such as sickle cell disease and -thalassemia. Point mutations in the fetal globin promoters that alter the binding of the repressors BCL11A or ZBTB7A/LRF, which have been widely researched, are occasionally related to the syndrome.

HPFH is also linked to a number of deletions in the -globin locus, all of which are located downstream of the fetal HBG2 gene. For a study, researchers focused on the deletional types of HPFH, which were little understood. Many alternative processes had been proposed to explain how downstream deletions might increase fetal globin gene expression, including the deletion of silencer elements, genes expressing non-coding RNA, and bringing downstream enhancer elements into contact with fetal globin gene promoters. They present a thorough analysis of the deletions associated with HPFH and a similar disorder known as -thalassemia, as well as a proposed unifying mechanism.

The proximal adult-globin (HBB) promoter was lost in all situations where fetal globin was elevated. They used clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats-mediated gene editing to remove or disrupt regions within the promoter and discovered that almost all mutations that diminish B promoter activity result in increased fetal globin production. The findings were consistent with prior models in which the fetal and adult globin genes fight for the distal locus regulatory area, and they suggested that targeting the B promoter as a therapy for -hemoglobinopathies might be investigated.

