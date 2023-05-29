The following is a summary of “Blood proteomic signature of prurigo nodularis reveals distinct inflammatory and neuropathic endotypes: A cluster analysis,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Dermatology by Parthasarathy, et al.

Prurigo nodularis (PN) is a chronic inflammatory skin disease with severe itching. However, the systemic inflammation associated with PN remains poorly understood. For a cross-sectional study, researchers sought to analyze plasma inflammatory biomarkers in patients with PN and explore the existence of distinct disease endotypes.

The study subjected plasma samples from patients with PN (n = 29) and healthy controls (n = 18) to Olink proteomic analysis. Compared to the healthy controls, patients with PN exhibited elevated levels of 8 circulating biomarkers, including tumor necrosis factor, C-X-C Motif Chemokine Ligand 9, interleukin-12B, and tumor necrosis factor receptor superfamily member 9 (P < .05). Two distinct clusters of PN were identified: cluster 1 (n = 13) and cluster 2 (n = 16). Cluster 2 displayed significantly higher levels of 25 inflammatory markers than cluster 1.

Moreover, cluster 1 had a higher percentage of patients with a history of myelopathy and spinal disc disease compared to cluster 2 (69% vs 25%, P = .03). Additionally, patients in cluster 2 were more likely to have a history of atopy (38% in cluster 2 vs 8% in cluster 1, P = .09).

The study provides insights into the presence of neuroimmune-biased endotypes in PN and can assist clinicians in managing PN patients who did not respond to traditional therapies.

Source: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)00195-0/fulltext