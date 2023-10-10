Divergent PrEP Initiation: General Internal Medicine Vs. Family Medicine Physicians

The following is a summary of “Differences Between General Internal Medicine and Family Medicine Physicians’ Initiation of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis,” published in the October 2023 issue of Primary Care by Drallmeier, et al.

Preexposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) is an underutilized preventive measure in primary care. For a study, researchers sought to compare the prescription rates of PrEP between family medicine (FM) and general internal medicine (GIM) physicians, considering potential differences in their approaches to treatment for various conditions.

The retrospective observational study utilized de-identified electronic health record data from a multi-state healthcare system. The study period spanned from January 1, 2013, to September 30, 2021, and involved identifying PrEP-eligible patients using criteria such as current sexually transmitted disease diagnosis and engaging in condomless sex at the time of eligibility. The study assessed the receipt of PrEP within 12 months after becoming PrEP-eligible. It calculated the odds of receiving PrEP in GIM compared to FM before and after, adjusting for patient demographics and physical and psychiatric comorbidities.

Most eligible patients were between 18 and 39 years old, with 60.9% being female and 71.6% identifying as White. Among those eligible for PrEP, only 1.1% received it within the first year after becoming eligible. Patients treated by GIM were significantly more likely to receive PrEP than FM (OR = 2.30; 95% CI: 1.63-3.25). After adjusting for covariates, this association remained statistically significant (OR = 2.02; 95% CI: 1.41-2.89).

PrEP utilization remains remarkably low in primary care settings. Given that most Americans first enter the healthcare system through primary care rather than HIV specialists or other specialties, there is a critical need for educational interventions. The interventions should focus on increasing the confidence and knowledge of FM and GIM physicians, encouraging them to prescribe PrEP more frequently.

