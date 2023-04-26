The following is a summary of “Liver graft injury caused by de novo donor-specific HLA antibodies in pediatric liver transplant recipients with low, moderate, and high immunologic risk,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Surgery by Liu, et al.

In a retrospective cohort study of 130 pediatric liver transplant recipients, researchers investigated the association between de novo donor-specific anti-human leukocyte antigen antibodies (dnDSAs) risk levels and liver graft injury after transplantation. Patients were grouped based on mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of dnDSAs, with a high-risk group (MFI ≥10,000), medium-risk group (4,000 ≤ MFI <10,000), low-risk group (500 ≤ MFI <4,000), and negative group (<500).

The study found significant differences in liver function indices (ALT, AST, GGT, and bilirubin) between groups (P < 0.05), with higher levels of dnDSAs associated with greater liver injury. There were no differences in cumulative incidences of rejection (P = 0.413) or liver fibrosis (P = 0.978) across the number of dnDSAs groups. However, there were significant differences in the cumulative incidences of antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) (P = 0.001) and T cell-mediated rejection (TCMR) (P = 0.003) between the risk groups. The low-risk group had higher cumulative TCMR and liver fibrosis incidences than the other three groups (P = 0.0001). There were no differences in graft survival rates (P = 0.846) between the risk groups.

The study concluded that dnDSAs in pediatric liver transplant recipients were associated with liver transplant rejection and fibrosis. The researchers suggested that routine detection of dnDSAs can be clinically useful for noninvasive risk stratification in the population and that the level of dnDSAs in the low-risk group should not be disregarded.

Reference: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(22)00553-0/fulltext