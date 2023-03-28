The following is a summary of “Are BMI and adipokines associated with asthma, atopy and lung function in young adults previously hospitalized for bronchiolitis?,” published in the February 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Sørensen, et al.

Bronchitis hospitalized children have a higher chance of developing asthma and impaired lung function throughout adulthood, but the underlying causes were unclear. Respiratory morbidity is correlated with body mass index (BMI) and adipokines. Therefore, for a study, researchers sought to determine if there were any differences between young individuals who had previously been hospitalized for bronchiolitis and control patients in the correlations between BMI and adipokines and the outcomes of asthma, atopy, and lung function.

About 145 matched control patients and 185 young people previously hospitalized for bronchiolitis participated in this historical cohort substudy. At the age range of 17 to 20, cross-sectional measurements were made of the exposures (BMI and the adipokines adiponectin, leptin, resistin, and ghrelin) and the results (asthma, atopy, and lung function). Regression models were used to examine associations, and interaction terms were added to compare the post-bronchiolitis group to the control group.

Although they found no differences in the correlations between the post-bronchiolitis group and the control group, BMI was linked to both asthma and lung function. Adipokines and outcomes were also correlated, but only those between adiponectin and forced vital capacity (FVC) and those between resistin and current asthma were different between the groups (P-value interaction term 0.027 and 0.040, respectively). In the post-bronchiolitis group, adiponectin was positively related to FVC, whereas the control group had the reverse tendency. Only in the control group was resistin positively correlated with asthma symptoms at the time.

Growing and fat metabolism did not appear to be linked to the increased prevalence of asthma. It decreased lung function in young adults previously hospitalized for bronchiolitis.

Reference: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00037-9/fulltext