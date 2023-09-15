Do Biomarkers Predict How People Respond to Physical Activity?

The following is a summary of “Are biomarkers associated with sensitivity to physical activity?,” published in the August 2023 issue of Pain by Flegg et al.

Activity-based treatments effectively manage musculoskeletal conditions, but some people experience increased pain in response to sensitivity to physical activity (SPA). The mechanisms of SPA are not fully understood, but stress and inflammation may play a role.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to investigate whether physiological indicators of stress (cortisol) and inflammation (IL-6) help explain SPA.

They studied 27 chronic low back pain patients and 21 healthy controls who completed a 1-hour exercise session with standardized physical tasks. The SPA (pain difference post- vs. pre-exercise) was calculated. Saliva samples were collected multiple times to quantify cortisol and IL-6 levels. Waking cortisol response assessed cortisol regulation, while IL-6 and cortisol reactivity indicated exercise-induced changes.

The results showed that low back pain participants’ IL-6 reactivity significantly and positively correlated with SPA. In contrast, there were no significant correlations between cortisol waking response or cortisol reactivity in the low back pain group. No significant differences in IL-6 reactivity, cortisol reactivity, or cortisol waking response were found.

Investigators concluded SPA was linked to inflammatory mechanisms in lower back pain, aiding clinical research.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ejp.2167