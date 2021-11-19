Pregnancy is a high-information-need condition, with a high level of ambiguity around medical intervention. As a result, the pertussis vaccination administered during pregnancy provides a once-in-a-lifetime chance to investigate the relationship between vaccine attitudes and vaccine information-seeking behavior. Researchers polled a group of pregnant women during their first trimester and again in their third trimester. Two questionnaires were used to assess vaccine confidence and risk perception of immunization during pregnancy. During early pregnancy, additional variables of choice conflict and desire to vaccinate were collected, whereas vaccine information-seeking behavior and vaccination uptake were recorded during late pregnancy. 88.8 percent of responders said they wanted more information regarding the pertussis vaccination while pregnant. Women who were less confident in immunization and who regarded the danger of pertussis illness as greater than the risk of side effects from the pertussis vaccine during pregnancy spent substantially more time looking for information about the pertussis vaccination. Women’s perceptions of risk associated with vaccination during pregnancy altered dramatically throughout the pregnancy, with women viewing the danger of pertussis illness as greater than the risk of vaccine side effects as the pregnancy progressed.

Intention to vaccinate predicted the degree and effect of information discovered via searching. As a result, they believe that the desire to vaccinate during early pregnancy impacts whether the information obtained via searching motivates women to vaccinate or not.

Reference:https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2019.1638203