SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Does a correlation exist between delayed vaccination and a decreased vaccine confidence?

Oct 28, 2024

Experts: Virginia Reverte,Matilde Zornoza-Moreno,Yolanda E Molina-Salas,Francisco J Romera-Guirado,María Del Carmen Celdrán-Navarro,Jaime Jesús Pérez-Martín

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Virginia Reverte

    Health Prevention and Protection Service, General Directorate of Public Health and Addictions, Murcia, Region of Murcia, Spain.

    Matilde Zornoza-Moreno

    Health Prevention and Protection Service, General Directorate of Public Health and Addictions, Murcia, Region of Murcia, Spain.

    Yolanda E Molina-Salas

    Lorca Public Health Service, General Directorate of Public Health and Addictions, Lorca, Region of Murcia, Spain.

    Francisco J Romera-Guirado

    Lorca Public Health Service, General Directorate of Public Health and Addictions, Lorca, Region of Murcia, Spain.

    María Del Carmen Celdrán-Navarro

    Mazarrón Primary Health Care Center, Murcian Health Service, Murcia, Region of Murcia, Spain.

    Jaime Jesús Pérez-Martín

    Health Prevention and Protection Service, General Directorate of Public Health and Addictions, Murcia, Region of Murcia, Spain.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement