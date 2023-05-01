To assess if high quality of care (QOC) in SLE results in improved outcomes of quality of life (QOL) and non-routine health care utilization (HCU).

One hundred and forty consecutive SLE patients were recruited from the Rheumatology clinic at an academic center. Data on QOC and QOL were collected along with demographics, socio-economic, and disease characteristics at baseline. LupusPRO assessing health-related (HR) QOL and non (N)HRQOL was utilized. Follow up QOL and HCU were collected prospectively at 6 months. High QOC was defined as those meeting ≥80% of the eligible quality indicators. Univariate and multivariate regression analyses were performed with QOC and high QOC as independent variables and HRQOL and NHRQOL as dependent variables at baseline and follow up. Multivariable models were adjusted for demographics and disease characteristics. Secondary outcomes included non-routine HCU and disease activity at follow up.

Baseline and follow up data on 140 and 94 patients, respectively, were analyzed. Mean (SD) performance rate (QOC) was 78.6 (13.4) with 52% patients in the high QOC group. QOC was associated with better NHRQOL at baseline and follow up but not with HRQOL. Of all the NHRQOL domains, QOC was positively associated with treatment satisfaction. QOC or high QOC were not associated with non-routine HCU and were instead associated with higher disease activity at follow up.

Higher QOC predicted better NHRQOL by directly impacting treatment satisfaction in SLE patients in this cohort. Higher QOC, however, was not associated with HRQOL, HCU, or improvement in disease activity at follow up.

