Does size matter? – Comparing pyranoses with septanoses as ligands of the bacterial lectin FimH.

Feb 19, 2024

Contributors: Jonathan Cramer, Bryant Pero, Xiaohua Jiang, Cristin Bosko, Marleen Silbermann, Said Rabbani, Sebastian Wilke, Dilara D Nemli, Beat Ernst, Mark W Peczuh

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Jonathan Cramer

    Molecular Pharmacy Group, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmacenter, University of Basel, Klingelbergstrasse 50, 4056, Basel, Switzerland; Institute for Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry, Heinrich-Heine-Universität Düsseldorf, Universitätsstraße 1, 40225, Düsseldorf, Germany.

    Bryant Pero

    Department of Chemistry, University of Connecticut, 55 North Eagleville Road, U3060, Storrs, CT, 06269, USA.

    Xiaohua Jiang

    Molecular Pharmacy Group, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmacenter, University of Basel, Klingelbergstrasse 50, 4056, Basel, Switzerland.

    Cristin Bosko

    Department of Chemistry, University of Connecticut, 55 North Eagleville Road, U3060, Storrs, CT, 06269, USA.

    Marleen Silbermann

    Molecular Pharmacy Group, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmacenter, University of Basel, Klingelbergstrasse 50, 4056, Basel, Switzerland.

    Said Rabbani

    Molecular Pharmacy Group, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmacenter, University of Basel, Klingelbergstrasse 50, 4056, Basel, Switzerland.

    Sebastian Wilke

    Institute for Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry, Heinrich-Heine-Universität Düsseldorf, Universitätsstraße 1, 40225, Düsseldorf, Germany.

    Dilara D Nemli

    Institute for Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry, Heinrich-Heine-Universität Düsseldorf, Universitätsstraße 1, 40225, Düsseldorf, Germany.

    Beat Ernst

    Molecular Pharmacy Group, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmacenter, University of Basel, Klingelbergstrasse 50, 4056, Basel, Switzerland.

    Mark W Peczuh

    Department of Chemistry, University of Connecticut, 55 North Eagleville Road, U3060, Storrs, CT, 06269, USA. Electronic address: mark.peczuh@uconn.edu.

